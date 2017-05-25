Giants sign NFL veterans Devin Taylor and Duke Ihenacho

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed defensive end Devin Taylor and safety Duke Ihenacho.

The Giants announced the moves Thursday, adding two veterans who have played in 102 NFL games.

New York terminated the contract of safety Raheem Moore and waived linebacker Ishaq Williams to make room on their roster.

Taylor started all 17 games for the Detroit Lions in 2016, including the NFC Wild Card Game in Seattle. He recorded 28 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Ihenacho began his career with the Denver Broncos and played the previous three seasons for the Washington Redskins.