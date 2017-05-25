Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former NFL defensive back Justin Rogers to contract
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed former NFL defensive back Justin Rogers to a contract Thursday.
The 29-year-old native of Baton Rouge, La., played 39 games over five NFL seasons with Buffalo, Houston and Washington.
He most recently played with the Redskins in 2015. Rogers suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in the opening game and missed the rest of the season.
The Tiger-Cats also signed Canadian linebacker Marc-Antoine Laurin and defensive backs V'Angelo Bentley and Richard Leonard, the team said in a release.