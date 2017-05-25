Indians, Reds postponed by rain, rescheduled for July 24

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for July 24 at 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati has won two of three in the matchup of Ohio rivals. The Reds rallied for two runs in the ninth inning off Cody Allen for a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. After avoiding a game-ending double play, Billy Hamilton scored the go-ahead run from first base on Zack Cozart's single.