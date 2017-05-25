Injured Giovinco back practising with TFC, could return for June 3 game

TORONTO — Sebastian Giovinco is on pace to make a return to the Toronto FC lineup next week.

The star striker, who suffered a strained quadriceps muscle against Minnesota United on May 13, practised the last two days with Toronto.

Coach Greg Vanney said Giovinco had an MRI exam Wednesday that showed "almost complete healing, but not quite."

Vanney said Giovinco could return to the roster for the June 3 game versus New England.

Toronto is being cautious with Giovinco, but Vanney said he has looked "great" in practice.