James says Jordan chase is about motivation, not greatness
BOSTON — LeBron James says his chase of Michael Jordan's accomplishments is simply personal motivation. It's not about wanting to establish himself as the NBA's greatest player.
James spoke Thursday during the morning shootaround before the Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.
He says his goal is not about passing Jordan in titles, points or MVP awards. James is 28 points shy of overtaking Jordan as the
If the Cavaliers advance Thursday, James would be making a seventh consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.
