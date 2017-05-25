Jets sign White, 3rd-rounder Stewart; Estime waived/injured

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have signed veteran cornerback Corey White and waived/injured wide receiver Brisly Estime.

The team also announced Wednesday that it has signed third-round pick ArDarius Stewart, leaving first-rounder Jamal Adams as the lone unsigned player among the nine draft picks.

The 27-year-old White played in 15 games last season for Buffalo, including four starts, and had two interceptions. He was a fifth-round pick out of Samford by New Orleans in 2012 and played three seasons with the Saints. White also spent time with Dallas and Arizona in 2015, and has six career interceptions.

Stewart, who was a star receiver at Alabama, signed a standard four-year rookie deal worth $3.25 million.

Estime was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse earlier this month. Both he and agent Brett Tessler wrote on Twitter that Estime tore an Achilles' tendon in practice Wednesday. Estime, who will revert to the Jets' injured reserve list when he clears waivers, was a prime candidate to return punts and kicks.

"He has a pretty good return set, yes," Jets special teams co-ordinator Brant Boyer said Tuesday about Estime. "He's a tough kid, he's a downhill guy, he's a stretch-and-cut runner and he's a really good kid. I think he has a chance to be a player in this league just like a lot of these kids do here, but just like the other players that we talked about, he has to prove it to do it in this league."

