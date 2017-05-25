Lue: Cavs' Irving feeling 'good' after Game 4 ankle injury

BOSTON — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says that Kyrie Irving's left ankle is feeling "good" in advance of Cleveland's Game 5 matchup Thursday night with the Celtics.

Irving was moving around and putting up shots during the Cavs' morning shootaround.

The All-Star rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Game 4 when he stepped on Terry Rozier's foot. Irving was able to stay on the floor and finish the game, scoring a career playoff-high 42 points.

Cleveland leads Boston 3-1 and can wrap up its third straight Eastern Conference title Thursday night.

Several Celtics are also fighting injuries as they try to stave off elimination.