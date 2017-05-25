Odell Beckham and Olivier Vernon miss Giants OTAs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York ended their first week of voluntary organized team activities missing two of their biggest stars — wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon.
The workout Thursday was fourth of the week, and Beckham missed them all. The team did not say whether Vernon missed all four, but the veteran who signed an $85 million contract in the
The only other player missing was third-year defensive end Owa Odighizuwa, who hinted since the end of last season that he may take time away from football.
While coach Ben McAdoo said he wanted all his players at the workouts, he said he would coach the ones there.
