Pirates OF Polanco activated from 10-day; Ortiz sent down
ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated outfielder Gregory Polanco from the 10-day disabled list.
The move was announced before Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Polanco was having a disappointing season, hitting .252 with one homer and nine RBIs, when he was sidelined with a strained left hamstring.
Outfielder Danny Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He went 1-for-12 during his stint with the Pirates.
