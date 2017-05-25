Portugal's European Championship hero dropped from squad

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is going to the Confederations Cup without Eder, its goal-scoring hero in the final of the European Championship, and rising star Renato Sanches.

Coach Fernando Santos left the pair off his 24-man squad on Thursday for a friendly against Cyprus, a World Cup qualifier against Latvia, and the Confederations Cup in Russia next month.

Eder and Sanches were the conspicuous absences in the squad that will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

A year ago, Eder, a substitute, scored in extra time to give his team a 1-0 win over France and the European title.