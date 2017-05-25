Raptors receive second-round pick from Magic for Weltman's contractual release
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors acquired a future second-round draft pick from the Orlando Magic on Thursday in exchange for the contractual release of Jeff Weltman.
The Magic named Weltman as president of basketball operations last Tuesday.
Weltman, 52, had worked in the Raptors' front office since 2013 and was promoted to general manager last September.
He will guide a Magic club that is coming off a 29-53 season but has four picks in the top 35 in next month's NBA draft.