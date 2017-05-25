Royals-Yankees game postponed, rescheduled for Sept. 25

NEW YORK — The scheduled game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees has been postponed by rain.

The announcement was made on a wet Thursday morning in New York City about five hours before the teams were supposed to play the finale of a four-game series. The local forecast called for inclement weather much of the day.

Instead, the game will be made up on Sept. 25 at Yankee Stadium at the start of New York's final regular-season homestand.

Struggling ace Masahiro Tanaka had been lined up to start for New York. The right-hander has allowed 14 runs and seven homers over 4 2/3 innings in his last two starts. He is 5-3 with a 6.56 ERA in nine outings this year.

Right-hander Miguel Almonte was slated to get his first major league start for the Royals. He made nine relief appearances two years ago.

