Sabres sign defenceman Victor Antipin to 1-year deal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have signed
New general manager Jason Botterill announced the deal Thursday. The Sabres had been linked to the 24-year-old free agent for some time.
Antipin, a native of Kazakhstan who plays internationally for Russia, spent the past five seasons playing for Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. He had six goals and 18 assists in 59 regular-season games last season.
Botterill called Antipin a well-rounded
