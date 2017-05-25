Sports

Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.

Windsor 4 Erie 2

---

AHL Playoffs

Syracuse 5 Providence 4

(Syracuse leads series 2-1)

Grand Rapids 4 San Jose 2

(Grand Rapids leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 8 Milwaukee 4

Oakland 4 Miami 1

Arizona 8 Chicago White Sox 6

Cincinnati 4 Cleveland 3

Washington 5 Seattle 1

American League

Minnesota 4 Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 3 Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 5 L.A. Angels 2

Boston 9 Texas 4

Detroit 6 Houston 3

National League

Colorado 7 Philadelphia 2

San Diego 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh 12 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 4

St. Louis 6 L.A. Dodgers 1

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

(Cavaliers lead series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Almonte 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Wright 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 1-2) at Boston (Pomeranz 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Houston (Fiers 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Nova 4-3) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 3-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Butler 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-3) at Milwaukee (Davies 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Miranda 3-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Adleman 2-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

---

 

