Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.
Windsor 4 Erie 2
---
AHL Playoffs
Syracuse 5 Providence 4
(Syracuse leads series 2-1)
Grand Rapids 4 San Jose 2
(Grand Rapids leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 8 Milwaukee 4
Oakland 4 Miami 1
Arizona 8 Chicago White Sox 6
Cincinnati 4 Cleveland 3
Washington 5 Seattle 1
American League
Minnesota 4 Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 3 Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 5 L.A. Angels 2
Boston 9 Texas 4
Detroit 6 Houston 3
National League
Colorado 7 Philadelphia 2
San Diego 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh 12 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 4
St. Louis 6 L.A. Dodgers 1
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
(Cavaliers lead series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City (Almonte 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Wright 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 1-2) at Boston (Pomeranz 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Houston (Fiers 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh (Nova 4-3) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 3-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Butler 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-3) at Milwaukee (Davies 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle (Miranda 3-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-1), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Adleman 2-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
---