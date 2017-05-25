Timberwolves name John Thomas VP of community engagement
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing a well-known local basketball product into the fold to try to revamp the team's engagement in the community and with alumni.
Former Gophers standout John Thomas has been hired as
The Wolves created the position and are tasking Thomas with mentoring young players, fostering growth in the basketball academies and reaching out to former players to keep them involved.
Thomas, who starred in high school at Minneapolis Roosevelt, calls it a dream come true.
