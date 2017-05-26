Allegri casts aside speculation, says he'll stay at Juventus

TURIN, Italy — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri set aside speculation about his future Friday and said he will remain with the Serie A champions next season.

"I want to stay. But we need to talk about it and meet," Allegri said. "I've already made my choice and when the club thinks the time is right we'll meet. But we certainly won't do it this week. We're focused on Cardiff."

After winning a record sixth straight Serie A title last weekend, Juventus is preparing to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, on June 3.

Allegri's contract with Juventus expires after next season.

Since replacing Antonio Conte three years ago, Allegri has guided Juventus to three Serie A titles, three Italian Cups and two Champions League finals.

Juventus ends the Serie A season at Bologna on Saturday.