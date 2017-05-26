Baseball Capsules

MILWAUKEE — Robbie Ray pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to lower the NL's second-best road ERA to 0.57, Gregor Blanco and Chris Owings homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Thursday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

Ray (4-3), coming off a dominating performance against San Diego in his last start, did not allow a run for the second straight outing. He struck out nine and walked none to send the Brewers to their season-worst fourth straight loss.

Arizona is 11 games above .500 for the first time since 2011.

Blanco, who went 3 for 4, hit the second pitch of the game off Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (5-3) for his fourth career leadoff home run. Owings tied his career high with his sixth of the season leading off the second. David Peralta had an RBI double in the third and Paul Goldschmidt scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

CUBS 5, GIANTS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist hit solo homers, and Chicago won its third straight.

Spot starter Eddie Butler (2-0) allowed one run and four hits in five innings, and Mike Montgomery pitched one-hit ball over four innings for his first professional save.

Jeff Samardzija (1-6) gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts. He also gave up three home runs against Arizona in his first start of the season on April 6.

MARINERS 4, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz greeted reliever Jacob Turner (2-3) a three-run homer in the sixth inning that overturned a 2-0 deficit, and Seattle stopped a five-game losing streak.

Ariel Miranda (4-2) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in five innings. Edwin Diaz, Seattle's sixth pitcher, threw a one-hit ninth that completed a six-hitter. Diaz got his first save since May 9 and has eight in 10 chances overall.

PIRATES 9, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Ivan Nova (5-3) allowed four runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings, and Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer.

Pittsburgh pounded Bartolo Colon (2-5), who a day after his 44th birthday allowed seven runs and 10 hits in five innings. His ERA rose to 6.96.

PHILLIES 2, ROCKIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tommy Joseph hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and a winning single against Scott Oberg (0-1) in the 11th after Michael Saunders' one-out double, stopping Colorado from a four-game sweep.

Jeanmar Gomez (3-1) pitched a hitless 11th is his return from a disabled list stint caused by an elbow injury. Philadelphia ended a five-game losing streak, winning for the fifth time in 25 games. Colorado, which has the NL's best record, had won four in a row.

RAYS 4, ANGELS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Andriese (5-1) allowed six hits over eight innings, Colby Rasmus drove in four runs and Tampa Bay salvaged a four-game split.

Tommy Hunter got three outs to complete a six-hitter.

Daniel Wright (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill in for the injured Alex Meyer, allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

PADRES 4, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Dinelson Lamet overpowered the Mets in his major league debut, New York's Rafael Montero laboured on short notice and San Diego won on a rainy night.

Scattered showers soaked Queens all day, and thunderstorms were forecast for midgame, although heavy rain never came. Mets manager Terry Collins pushed back scheduled starter Jacob deGrom to try avoiding an abbreviated outing, instead telling Montero around 3:45 p.m. that he'd start the 7:10 p.m. contest.

Montero (0-4) allowed two runs during a 45-pitch first inning, including a bases-loaded walk to Matt Szczur. Montero threw 87 pitches over three innings, giving up three runs, five hits and three walks. His ERA rose to 8.24.

Lamet (1-0) cruised through five innings of one-run ball. The 24-year-old right-hander punched out eight and surrendered just three hits, including Lucas Duda's solo homer in the second. Brad Hand allowed a run but escaped a jam in the ninth for the second straight night, geting his second career save and second in two nights.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Drew Pomeranz pitched six strong innings and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts to lift Boston past Texas.

Xander Bogaerts and Deven Marrero hit their first home runs of the season helping Boston to their fourth straight win.

Pomeranz (4-3) made it as far as six innings for the third time this season and beat Texas for the first time in nine career outings.

Elvis Andrus homered and Nomar Mazara had two hits and an RBI for Texas, which has lost four of five.

Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland had RBI singles in the first inning as Boston got to Nick Martinez (1-3) early.

ASTROS 7, TIGERS 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Marisnick hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning for Houston's fourth homer of the game, lifting the Astros to a 7-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

The Tigers tied it 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Jose Iglesias doubled off reliever Luke Gregerson (2-1) to drive in Andrew Romine.

Marisnick's homer to deep centre off Detroit reliever Alex Wilson (1-2) gave Houston the lead back. Ken Giles got the last three outs for his 13th save as the Astros won three of four from the Tigers.