Blues, Chiefs draw 16-16 in Super Rugby

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Johnny Fa'auli finished a counter-attacking move in the 68th minute which earned the Hamilton-based Chiefs a 16-16 draw with the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby on Friday.

The Chiefs trailed 13-8 at halftime and were down 16-8 when the Blues' England-born flyhalf Piers Francis kicked his third penalty early in the second half.

After Aaron Cruden narrowed the gap to five points with a 52nd-minute penalty, Fa'auli pounced on Damian McKenzie's superb cross-field kick to score the try which levelled the scores with 12 minutes to play.

Francis had a chance to earn a win for the Blues in the 71st minute but his penalty from close range drifted outside the right-hand upright.

The Blues missed a chance to end a run of 11 consecutive straight losses to the Chiefs.

"It's unfortunate. I thought we did enough to win," Blues captain James Parsons said. "Piers had that opportunity with that kick at the end and it just wasn't to be."

The Chiefs held an early lead with a penalty to McKenzie but the Blues levelled the score with a Francis' penalty, then led 10-3 with a try to Reiko Ioane.