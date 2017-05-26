Bonifacio's hit caps Royals' rally in 6-4 win over Indians

CLEVELAND — Jorge Bonifacio's two-run double off Andrew Miller broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted the Kansas City Royals past the Cleveland Indians 6-4 on Friday night.

The Royals entered the game with the lowest winning percentage in the AL, but rallied from an early 4-0 deficit.

Brandon Moss hit a three-run homer in the fourth and Mike Moustakas' solo home run in the fifth tied the game.

Lorenzo Cain started the winning rally with a single off Bryan Shaw (1-1). Miller got Eric Hosmer to hit a ground ball, but shortstop Francisco Lindor booted a backhand attempt for his fourth error of the season.

Miller retired Salvador Perez on a foul out, but Bonifacio's double to left- centre scored both runners.

Mike Minor (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings. Joakim Soria struck out Edwin Encarnacion with runners on second and third to end the eighth. Kelvin Herrera allowed a two-out single in the ninth, but struck out pinch-hitter Austin Jackson for his 10th save.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-out homer in the second. Lindor, Michael Brantley and Carlos Santana had RBIs in Cleveland's three-run third, but starter Mike Clevinger couldn't hold the lead.

Both homers came off Clevinger, who is replacing injured staff ace Corey Kluber in the rotation.

Moss' two-out homer got Kansas City back in the game. Moustakas tied it with one out in the fifth.

Both teams were rained out Thursday — the Indians at home against Cincinnati and the Royals in New York. Clevinger and Royals starter Ian Kennedy had their starts moved back a day.

Clevinger allowed four runs in five-plus innings and a change could be coming soon in Cleveland's rotation. Kluber made his first minor league rebab start Friday, throwing five scoreless innings for Double-A Akron.

Kennedy allowed four runs in five innings and remained winless since Sept. 11.

For the second time this month, a squirrel ran on the field but play was not interrupted. The squirrel scurried around the outfield during the bottom of the sixth before being shooed through a doorway in the centre field wall by ballpark workers after the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Scott Alexander (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha. The reliever has been on the 10-day DL since May 9.

Indians: Jackson (strained left toe) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday. He was out since May 2.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Jason Vargas makes his 10th start of the season, his most since 2014.