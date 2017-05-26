Brook will face Spence Jr. in front of his hometown fans

SHEFFIELD, England — In front of his hometown fans, Kell Brook will defend his IBF welterweight title against American fighter Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday.

In a division that has provided greats such as Sugar Ray Robinson, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, both Brook and Spence will be hoping to make a name for themselves.

Brook has won 36 of his 37 fights, 25 by knockout. His only loss was when he moved up two divisions to middleweight and was beaten by Gennady Golovkin eight months ago.

Spence is unbeaten in 21 fights, winning 18 of them by knockout. The 27-year-old Texan is said to be a potential superstar in the making and is a slight favourite with bookmakers.

"I'm ready to fight, it will be one for the books," Spence said. "Timing is everything. This is my time now. I can knock him out in front of his hometown fans. I will become world welterweight champion tomorrow night."

On Friday, both were just under the 147 pound weight limit.

Brook, who needed to have a metal plate inserted behind his eye socket because he broke his orbital bone in the fight against against Golovkin, predicted he would "win in style."