Canada's young women's basketball team loses 64-42 to No. 2-ranked Spain

TORRELAVEGA, Spain — Canada's women's basketball team dropped a 64-42 decision to Spain to open their five-game European exhibition series.

Ruth Hamblin of Houston, B.C., had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Katherine Plouffe of Edmonton added 13 points and six boards to top the No. 6-ranked Canadians.

Marta Xargay had 15 points and five rebounds for the second-ranked Spaniards.

In their first international tournament since last summer's Rio Olympics, head coach Lisa Thomaidis is using the tournament to help develop the team's next generation.

Canada is without several key players such as University of Connecticut guard Kia Nurse, and a trio of veterans — Shona Thorburn, Tamara Tatham and Lizanne Murphy — recently announced their retirement from the national program.