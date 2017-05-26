Conte says he'll stay at Premier League champion Chelsea
ROME — After wavering about his future for months, Antonio Conte has finally said that he plans to stay and
Conte tells Italy's Premium TV that he intends "to respect the contract. I want to build something important for the future. I just want to do what's best for my squad. I've always thought of the club and not about myself."
Conte intimated that he doesn't expect Chelsea to make a big splash in the transfer market.
He says "in the past I've always asked but have rarely been satisfied. ... There are other coaches who are very good at obtaining what they ask for."
