Detroit's Van Gundy honoured for co-operation with media, fans
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Stan Van Gundy of the Detroit Pistons has won the Rudy Tomjanovich Award, which
The Professional Basketball Writers Association announced the winner Friday. Van Gundy was one of five finalists for the award. The others were Steve Clifford of the Charlotte Hornets, Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets, David Fizdale of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics.
Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors won the award last season.
