Free agent slotback Chris Getzlaf re-signs with Edmonton Eskimos
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — Free agent slotback Chris Getzlaf re-signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.
Getzlaf, from Regina, originally joined the Eskimos in February 2016. He had 41 receptions for 455 yards and two touchdowns in 18 games last season
Originally selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2007 CFL Draft, he was traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders where he would play for eight seasons.
The two-time West All-Star (2012, 2013) has amassed 6,149 receiving yards on 409 receptions with 40 touchdowns.
A member of two Grey Cup championship teams, Getzlaf was on the practice roster for the 2007 Rider win and named the Most Valuable Canadian in the 2013 Grey Cup victory.
Most Popular
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
New photos of evidence: Blood spatter expert testifies in William Sandeson trial
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth