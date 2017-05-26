Free agent slotback Chris Getzlaf re-signs with Edmonton Eskimos

EDMONTON — Free agent slotback Chris Getzlaf re-signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.

Getzlaf, from Regina, originally joined the Eskimos in February 2016. He had 41 receptions for 455 yards and two touchdowns in 18 games last season

Originally selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2007 CFL Draft, he was traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders where he would play for eight seasons.

The two-time West All-Star (2012, 2013) has amassed 6,149 receiving yards on 409 receptions with 40 touchdowns.