Lasorda recovering after pacemaker replacement surgery
LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda is recovering after surgery to replace his pacemaker.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said Friday on Twitter that Lasorda "is doing well." He had the surgery Thursday.
A team official says Lasorda will be undergoing rehab for the next few days before being released from the hospital, where the 89-year-old former Dodgers manager has been for several days.
Lasorda is a special adviser to the team's chairman. He guided the team to two World Series titles, including their last in 1988. He's spent nearly seven decades in the Dodgers' organization, beginning as a minor league pitcher in 1949.
Lasorda makes numerous appearances on behalf of the team,
