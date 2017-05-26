Leist leads every lap to win Freedom 100 on Carb Day
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
INDIANAPOLIS — Matheus Leist led every lap after starting on the pole to win the Indy Lights race during Carb Day festivities leading up to the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.
The 18-year-old Brazilian was only under pressure once in the Freedom 100 on Friday, when Aaron Telitz tried to go around him with seven laps to go. Telitz couldn't pull off the pass and Leist pulled away to win in his first career oval race.
Telitz briefly dropped to third after his failed pass, but the Pro Mazda champion made a move past Dalton Kellett on the front stretch of the final lap to retake second place.
Colton Herta, twice a winner this season, and Ryan Norman wrecked out in the opening laps.
___
More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org
Most Popular
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event