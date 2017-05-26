Mississippi's Thornberry, Vanderbilt team lead NCAA golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Mississippi's Braden Thornberry had the individual lead and Vanderbilt topped the team standings Friday when NCAA tournament play was suspended because of darkness after another rainy day at Rich Harvest Farms.

Thornberry shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead over Vanderbilt's Matthias Schwab in the first round of stroke play. Southern California's Justin Suh, LSU's Sam Burns and Illinois' Michael Feagles were on the course at 4 under when play was stopped.

Vanderbilt was 8 under on the course, and Auburn was finished at 6 under. Oklahoma State was third at 5 under with holes left to play.

The individual champion will be crowned Monday and the top eight teams will advance to match play.