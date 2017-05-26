Miyazato retiring from LPGA Tour after 2017 season

Japanese star Ai Miyazato is retiring from the LPGA Tour at the end of this season.

The LPGA announced her decision Friday, saying the 31-year-old Miyazato will hold a news conference Monday in Japan. The former world No. 1 does not have a top-10 finish this season and had only one last year. She has nine LPGA victories and has earned more than $8 million in her career.

Miyazato does not have a major title, but she's one of only nine players to make it to No. 1 since the Rolex Rankings began in 2006. Her nine LPGA victories all came between 2009 and 2012.