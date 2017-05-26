Mize ties Langer for lead at Senior PGA at Trump course

STERLING, Va. — Larry Mize has tied Bernhard Langer for the lead at the Senior PGA Championship after a first-round 65 at Trump National.

Mize was 5 under through 10 holes when play was halted Thursday evening because of thunderstorms. He added three more birdies and a bogey Friday morning.

Langer is trying to win a record ninth senior major. The 58-year-old Mize has one career victory in nine seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. Known for his smooth putting stroke, he had just 25 putts in the first round.