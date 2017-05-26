Montreal diver Pamela Ware earns her first career Grand Prix victory

MADRID — Pamela Ware of Montreal captured her first career international victory in the three-metre event Friday, to open the fourth stop on the FINA Grand Prix diving circuit.

Ware scored 301.35 points for the win. American Maria Coburn was second with 295.70, while Inge Jensen of the Netherlands third (295.60).

"It felt great being on the top of the podium, but I know I can do better," Ware said. "I have a lot of improvements to make in my dives. With only three months of training this year, I am happy about how most of my dives went."

The competition was Ware's third since she had food surgery in December. She won bronze at the Grand Prix stop in Gatineau, Que., in April and was fifth at the World Series event in Windsor, Ont., a few weeks later. This is her last international meet before the FINA World Championships in July.

"A first international victory is obviously going to stick with her a long time," said her coach Aaron Dziver. "She had high expectations of herself for this competition. She was committed to getting on the podium today."

Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., was eighth.