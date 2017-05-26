Oakland Raiders sign 6 draft picks
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed six draft picks.
Oakland finalized deals Friday with fourth-round tackle David Sharpe, fifth-round linebacker Marquel Lee and all four seventh-rounders. Those picks are safety Shalom Luani, tackle Jylan Ware, running back Elijah Hood and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.
The Raiders still have to sign their top three picks: first-round cornerback Gareon Conley, second-round safety Obi Melifonwu and third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.
