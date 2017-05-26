Sports

Red Sox infielder Hernandez out for year with bad shoulder

BOSTON — Red Sox infielder Marco Hernandez will be out the rest of the season after having surgery on his left shoulder.

The team says the procedure was performed Friday by Dr. Tom Holovacs in Boston.

Hernandez was put on the disabled list May 4 with a left shoulder misalignment. The 24-year-old hit .276 with two RBI in 21 games.

