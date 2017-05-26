Scores and Schedule
Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Pittsburgh 3 Ottawa 2 (2OT)
(Penguins win series 4-3)
NBA Playoffs
Cleveland 135 Boston 102
(Cavaliers win series 4-1)
MLB
American League
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay 4 L.A. Angels 0
Boston 6 Texas 2
Houston 7 Detroit 6
National League
Pittsburgh 9 Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 1
San Diego 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 4 Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 St. Louis 3
Interleague
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Seattle 4 Washington 2
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
Memorial Cup
Semifinal at Windsor, Ont.
Saint John vs. Erie, 7 p.m.
AHL Playoffs
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
(Syracuse leads series 2-1)
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
(Grand Rapids leads series 2-1)
MLB
American League
Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 4-1) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 2-3) at Houston (Musgrove 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 1-4), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-1), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 1-3) at San Francisco (Cain 3-2), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-5) at Miami (Straily 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
