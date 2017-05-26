Sports

Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Pittsburgh 3 Ottawa 2 (2OT) 

(Penguins win series 4-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Cleveland 135 Boston 102

(Cavaliers win series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 4 L.A. Angels 0

Boston 6 Texas 2

Houston 7 Detroit 6

National League

Pittsburgh 9 Atlanta 4 

Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1, 11 innings 

Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 1

San Diego 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 4 Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 St. Louis 3

Interleague

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle 4 Washington 2

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

Memorial Cup

Semifinal at Windsor, Ont.

Saint John vs. Erie, 7 p.m.

---

AHL Playoffs

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

(Syracuse leads series 2-1)

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

(Grand Rapids leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 4-1) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 2-3) at Houston (Musgrove 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 1-4), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Washington (Strasburg 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-1), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 1-3) at San Francisco (Cain 3-2), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-5) at Miami (Straily 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

---

Major League Soccer

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

---

