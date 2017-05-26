Tsonga reaches first clay final, will play Berdych in Lyon

LYON, France — Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the Lyon Open on Friday to reach his first clay-court final.

The Frenchman, who has reached 25 ATP finals on other surfaces, will face third-seeded Tomas Berdych on Saturday.

Raonic, who hit 17 aces, appeared to have got back into the match when he got the first break early in the second set, but Berdych broke back and the Czech player went on to clinch his second tiebreak.