Virtue, Moir and Chan headline Skate Canada International in Regina
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Canada's world ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and three-time world champion Patrick Chan will open the 2017 Grand Prix season at Skate Canada International.
The International Skating Union announced the lineups Friday for the upcoming Grand Prix season.
Two-time world pairs champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will also compete at the Oct. 26-29 Skate Canada competition in Regina with Canadian teammates Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje — world silver and bronze medallists in ice dance — and Kaetlyn Osmond, a world silver medallist in women's singles.
Skaters are assigned to two of the six Grand Prix events, with the top six in each discipline then competing at the Dec. 7-10 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Japan.
The Grand Prix series opens with the Oct. 20-22 Rostelecom Cup in Moscow.
Most Popular
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event