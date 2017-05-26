Virtue, Moir and Chan headline Skate Canada International in Regina

OTTAWA — Canada's world ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and three-time world champion Patrick Chan will open the 2017 Grand Prix season at Skate Canada International.

The International Skating Union announced the lineups Friday for the upcoming Grand Prix season.

Two-time world pairs champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will also compete at the Oct. 26-29 Skate Canada competition in Regina with Canadian teammates Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje — world silver and bronze medallists in ice dance — and Kaetlyn Osmond, a world silver medallist in women's singles.

Skaters are assigned to two of the six Grand Prix events, with the top six in each discipline then competing at the Dec. 7-10 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Japan.