WBA suspends 2 judges over Murata, N'Dam decision
TOKYO — The World Boxing Association has suspended two judges after their scoring of the Hassan N'Dam and Ryota Murata WBA middleweight title fight last Saturday in Japan.
Gustavo Padilla from Panama and Hubert Earle from Canada were suspended for six months, the WBA announced on its
The two judges saw N'Dam win Saturday's bout 116-112 and 115-113. The third had Murata up 117-110.
After the bout, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza, who also said he scored it 117-110 in
Murata, a 2012 London Olympic gold
After the suspension, the WBA said Padilla and Earle will have to pass tests before being allowed to judge WBA-sanctioned fights.