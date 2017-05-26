White Sox 2B Saladino leaves with back spasms
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino has left their game against the Detroit Tigers because of back spasms.
Saladino is day to day after being lifted for pinch hitter Yolmer Sanchez in the fourth inning Friday night. He had started just one of the previous eight games and is batting .200.
Most Popular
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
New photos of evidence: Blood spatter expert testifies in William Sandeson trial