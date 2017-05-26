Sports

White Sox 2B Saladino leaves with back spasms

CHICAGO — White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino has left their game against the Detroit Tigers because of back spasms.

Saladino is day to day after being lifted for pinch hitter Yolmer Sanchez in the fourth inning Friday night. He had started just one of the previous eight games and is batting .200.

