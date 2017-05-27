Brook loses IBF welterweight title to Spence Jr

SHEFFIELD, England — Kell Brook lost his IBF welterweight belt when American challenger Errol Spence Jr. stopped him in the 11th round on Saturday.

Backed by most of the 27,000 spectators at Bramall Lane in his Sheffield hometown, Brook met Spence on even terms in the first eight rounds.

But Brook's left eye began to swell, and he was knocked down in the 10th round. With his left eye almost closed, he took a knee in the 11th and referee Howard Foster agreed to end the contest.

Spence, who owns a 22-0 record with 19 knockouts, relieved Brook of the welterweight title in his fourth defence .