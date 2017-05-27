Canada defeats Brazil 33-5 in women's rugby sevens opener at Langford

LANGFORD, B.C. — Canada opened the Langford stop on the HSBC World Women's Rugby Sevens Series with a 33-5 rout of Brazil on Saturday at Westhills Stadium.

Julia Greenshields, Bianca Farella, Hannah Darling and Charity Williams scored tries as the host side broke free from the Brazilians on several occasions.

The Canadians, who won Olympic bronze last summer in Rio, will play seventh-ranked France and fifth-ranked Russia later in the day.

Coach John Tait said the win over No. 11 Brazil was a solid start but he would have liked to have seen a smoother performance.

"It wasn't particularly crisp," he said.

After four of six events on the World Series circuit, Canada stands third overall with 64 points behind New Zealand (76) and Australia (66).