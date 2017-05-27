Canada's Andre De Grasse narrowly misses podium at Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. — Canadian Andre De Grasse narrowly missed the podium on Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic.

The Markham, Ont., native finished fourth in the men's 100 metres in 9.96 seconds at Oregon's Hayward Field. American Ronnie Baker captured the race in 9.86 seconds ahead of China's Bingtian Su (9.92) and Britain's Chijindu Ujah, who captured third in 9.95 seconds.

Shawn Barber from Toronto achieved a IAAF world championships standard by clearing 5.71 metres in the pole vault while finishing fifth.

Mo Farah pounded his chest after crossing the finish line on a U.S. track for perhaps the final time. Farah won the 5,000 metres in 13 minutes, 0.70 seconds.

The British distance specialist, who won Olympic gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 at the Rio Games last year, plans to retire from track races after the World Championships in London this August. He's said that after that he'll likely focus on the marathon.

Mohammed Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., finished sixth in the 5,000 with a time of 13:08.16.

Melissa Bishop of Eganville, Ont., was sixth in the 800 metres, finishing the race in 1:59.52.

Tori Bowie prevailed over a strong field that included Allyson Felix and Jamaican Elaine Thompson to win the 200 on a brilliantly sunny but breezy day.

Quebec City's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot ran the mile race in 3:55.83 to finish ninth.