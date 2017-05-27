Canadians Vallee and Chamandy win gold on FINA Grand Prix circuit
MADRID — Canada's Mia Vallee and Olivia Chamandy won gold in the women's three-metre synchro Saturday at a FINA Grand Prix diving competition.
Vallee, from Beaconsfield, Que., and Chamandy, from Montreal, finished first with 267.78 points. Inge Jansen and Daphne Wils of the Netherlands were second at 267.00 and Villo Kormos and Flora Fazekas-Gondos of Hungary were third at 231.12.
Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., added silver in the men's three-metre event.
Competition continues Sunday.