Carleton scores 13 points to help Canada to 61-56 win over Japan at Euro series
TORRELAVEGA, Spain — The Canadian women's basketball team topped Japan 61-56 on Saturday to even its record at a five-game European exhibition series.
Bridget Carleton had 13 points and four rebounds for the sixth-ranked Canadians, who opened the event with a loss to Spain on Friday.
Shay Colley chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.
This is the team's first international tournament since last summer's Rio Olympics.
Head coach Lisa Thomaidis is using the competition to help develop the program's next generation of players.