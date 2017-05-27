Carleton scores 13 points to help Canada to 61-56 win over Japan at Euro series

TORRELAVEGA, Spain — The Canadian women's basketball team topped Japan 61-56 on Saturday to even its record at a five-game European exhibition series.

Bridget Carleton had 13 points and four rebounds for the sixth-ranked Canadians, who opened the event with a loss to Spain on Friday.

Shay Colley chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.

This is the team's first international tournament since last summer's Rio Olympics.