Conte's cup curse continues after Chelsea loses FA Cup final

LONDON — Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is a machine when it comes to winning league titles.

He just can't seem to lift a cup trophy.

Conte won three consecutive league titles at Juventus before becoming coach of Italy. On his return to club soccer, the Italian won the English Premier League with Chelsea this month.

But he still has yet to win a cup in an impressive coaching career after Chelsea lost to Arsenal 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.