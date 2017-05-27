Daly collapses during match, treated for heat illness

Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly collapsed during the final minute of a National Women's Soccer League match against the Seattle Reign as temperatures climbed into the 90s.

The 25-year-old Daly was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital, where the team said she was being treated for heat illness.

The temperature at BBVA Compass Stadium was 92 degrees at the 3 p.m. kickoff. The Reign won 2-0.

The NWSL issued a statement that said the league had worked with the Dash before the season to schedule any afternoon games early in the year to help avoid heat issues. The teams took a hydration break late in the match.

"We will immediately review these measures to prevent this situation from occurring in the future," the statement said.