Exeter becomes English rugby champion for first time

LONDON — Exeter Chiefs became the rugby champions of England for the first time in their 146-year history by beating Wasps 23-20 in the Premiership final thanks to a penalty late in extra time at Twickenham on Saturday.

Gareth Steenson booted a last-minute penalty in normal time to take a pulsating game to extra time, and the flyhalf slotted over a kick with three minutes left to clinch Exeter the title in front of 79,000 spectators.

Exeter, a cathedral city in southwest England, was a fourth-tier club when rugby union turned professional in 1995, and has been in the country's top division since only 2010. The team lost to Saracens in the 2016 final.