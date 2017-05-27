Joseph's hit sends Phillies past Reds 4-3

PHILADELPHIA — Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Cesar Hernandez and Michael Saunders also connected for the Phillies, who won for just the third time in the last 13 games.

Hector Neris (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, capping another impressive performance by Philadelphia's bullpen. Edubray Ramos, Pat Neshek, Joaquin Benoit and Neris combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Jerad Eickhoff, stretching the bullpen's scoreless streak to 19 2/3 innings.

Zack Cozart went 4 for 4 with a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which had won three of four.

Aaron Altherr led off the ninth with a single to centre , snapping a string of 12 straight Phillies batters retired. Altherr went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Joseph's 2-2 single up the middle off Michael Lorenzen (3-1).

Joseph was mobbed in between first and second base by his teammates. It was his second game-ending hit in three days after leading Philadelphia to a 2-1 extra-inning win over Colorado on Thursday.

It also came on the heels of manager Pete Mackanin's team meeting following Friday night's 5-2 setback against the Reds that made it 21 losses in 26 games for Philadelphia.

Reds starter Bronson Arroyo was hurt by the long ball again. The 40-year-old right-hander surrendered three home runs, making it 12 in his last five starts. It also upped Arroyo's league-leading total to 18 homers allowed.

Hernandez hit a leadoff drive in the first. Saunders' upper-deck drive to right with one out in the second tied it at 2. Joseph's eighth of the season made it 3-2.

Arroyo left after allowing five hits in five innings.

The Reds tied it in the sixth on Scooter Gennett's double to right off Eickhoff. Mackanin lifted Eickhoff after the at-bat, guaranteeing the 26-year-old right-hander would remain winless. Eickoff is 0-5 in 10 starts this season.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (3-4, 3.99 ERA) takes the mound on Sunday afternoon. He struck out a season-best nine in Monday's 5-1 win over Cleveland.

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (0-2, 5.36 ERA) makes his first-ever start against the Reds.

___