MLS Capsules

SEATTLE — Cristian Roldan scored on a header off a corner kick in the fourth minute and the Seattle Sounders held on to beat Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday.

The first of three matchups in the regular season between the Cascadia rivals landed on a sun splashed afternoon where the quality of the weather exceeded the soccer. There were chances on both ends, but only Roldan was able to find the back of the net.

Seattle (4-5-4) won its second straight match, while the Timbers (5-5-3) are winless in their last five. Seattle improved to 7-0-2 at home in the regular season against Portland and posted consecutive shutouts in the regular season for the first time since early 2016.

D.C. UNITED 1, WHITECAPS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lamar Neagle scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and D.C. United beat Vancouver to snap a three-game losing streak.

The penalty was awarded after defender Kendall Waston was called for hauling down Jose Oritz in the Neagle sent the ball into the top corner to help United improve to 4-6-2.

Vancouver (5-6-1) was awarded a penalty kick in extra time following a collision between United goalkeeper Bill Hamid and Vancouver's Brek Shea. Cristian Techera took the shot, but hit the post.

RED BULLS 2, REVOLUTION 1.

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer broke a tie in the 74th minute, Luis Robles made a diving save in the closing minutes and New York rallied to beat New England.

Bradley Wright-Phillips tied it for New York (6-6-2) in the 47th.