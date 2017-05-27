Sports

Padres place OF Margot on 10-day DL with calf strain

WASHINGTON — The San Diego Padres placed Manuel Margot on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf before Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals.

The centerfielder left Wednesday's game with calf soreness. He was in a walking boot ahead of Friday's series opener.

Second on the team in at-bats, the 22-year-old Margot is batting .259 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

"He's just sore right now," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He'll take off four-to-five days and keep the workload really minimum. After that, see how he progresses."

Outfielder Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and can make his major league debut. He is expected to start Sunday and receive much of the playing time in centre field.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular