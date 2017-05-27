Pathirana leads the way as Canada defeats U.S. in cricket one-dayer

KAMPALA, Uganda — Dhanuka Pathirana smashed nine fours and added a six en route to 87 runs Saturday as Canada defeated the U.S. by 96 runs in ICC World Cricket League Division 3 play.

Canada improved to 3-1-0 with the victory, bouncing back after Friday's loss to Malaysia.

Canada is one of six teams looking to win one of two promotion spots to Division 2 and continue on the road to the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier. The Canadian men played in three straight World Cups from 2003 to 2011 but have fallen down the pecking order in recent years.

The U.S. won the toss and put Canada in to bat. Teenage opener Bhavindu Adhihetty scored 67 and captain Nitish Kumar added 30.

Canada finished at 256 for eight after its 50 overs at Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

Rizwan Cheema led the Canadian bowling attack, taking three wickets as the U.S. was all out for 160 in 43 overs.

Ibrahim Khaleel led the Americans with 37 runs.

In other play Saturday, host Uganda defeated Malaysia by four wickets and Oman beat Singapore by five wickets.