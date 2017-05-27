Roughriders acquire Canadian offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski from Argonauts

The Saskatchewan Roughriders acquired Canadian offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski from the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday in exchange for international wide receiver Armanti Edwards.

Dyakowski, who signed as a free agent with Toronto in February, is entering his 11th season in the CFL. He was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round (11th overall) of the 2006 draft.

The 33-year-old Vancouver native has played in 148 regular-season games for Hamilton with 131 starts. He also played in 10 post-season games and had two Grey Cup appearances.

Dyakowski was named a 2012 East Division All-Star and received nomination as the Tiger-Cats' Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2011.

Edwards had 19 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown through four games with Saskatchewan last season. He signed with the Roughriders in February 2016.